Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $8.02 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,430 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 4.2% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,603,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.84. The stock has a market cap of $202.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.