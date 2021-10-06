Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.1% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $1,201,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.91. 6,769,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,631. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $420.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

