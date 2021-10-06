Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,003,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,760,257. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.23.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.