Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Purchases 4,450 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.7% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 42,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.66. 17,500,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,328,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.62. The company has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.