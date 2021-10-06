Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for about 3.1% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,138,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,950,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.14.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.76.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

