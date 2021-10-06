Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

Shares of XME stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,870,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,059. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

