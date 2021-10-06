Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 190 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

GOOGL traded up $30.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,751.30. 1,199,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,336. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,433.23 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,786.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,506.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

