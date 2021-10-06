Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 5,270 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.94. 26,334,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,055,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $227.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

