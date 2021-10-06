Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 7,510 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 101,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 555,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,983,000 after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $113.87. 2,713,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.89 and its 200-day moving average is $101.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 215,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

