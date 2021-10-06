Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for 2.1% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $205,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 73.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,629,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,611,000 after acquiring an additional 34,456 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,562 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.93. The company had a trading volume of 28,971,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,463,211. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

