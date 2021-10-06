Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF) fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.59. 1,468,031 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 404% from the average session volume of 291,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STLHF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Lithium from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Standard Lithium from C$3.60 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

