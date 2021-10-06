Standard Protocol (STND) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $812,634.00

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $812,634.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 57% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00059034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00098463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.00131003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,006.68 or 0.99954021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.99 or 0.06448951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

