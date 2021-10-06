Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.9% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 57.4% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $112.50. 335,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,864,071. The stock has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

