State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,286,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.67% of State Street worth $188,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of State Street by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,817,000 after acquiring an additional 159,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 321.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,796,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,905,000 after acquiring an additional 105,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STT stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.53. 63,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $94.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.60. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

