Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.880-$4.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.82.

STLD opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

