Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.80 million.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steelcase stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.39% of Steelcase worth $24,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

