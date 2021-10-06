Stellar Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Stellar has a total market cap of $8.51 billion and approximately $1.25 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000651 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stellar has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00057762 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00076169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00108097 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00095318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00129137 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00014237 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,744 coins and its circulating supply is 23,823,976,887 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.