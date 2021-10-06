Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Up 3%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) shares shot up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.92 and last traded at $21.89. 77,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,153,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STEM. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Stem by 41.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth $455,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Stem during the second quarter valued at $4,219,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stem during the second quarter valued at $1,607,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

