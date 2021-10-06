Step Finance (STEP) Trading 26.5% Higher Over Last Week

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $13.94 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001655 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00059173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00096993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00128923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,034.98 or 0.99874867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,489.51 or 0.06332606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

