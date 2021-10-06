Step Hero (HERO) Price Hits $1.15

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $14.92 million and $1.11 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Hero coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Step Hero has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.61 or 0.00254632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00109272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Step Hero Coin Profile

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.