Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 408.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Stepan worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Stepan by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Stepan by 2,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

SCL opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $109.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.77.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

