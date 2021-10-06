STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,172,000 after buying an additional 1,038,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,668 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,091,000 after buying an additional 89,973 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of STERIS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in STERIS by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,989,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $207.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.19 and a 200 day moving average of $206.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

