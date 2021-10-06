STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.83.
A number of equities analysts have commented on STE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of STERIS stock opened at $207.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.19 and a 200 day moving average of $206.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $226.00.
STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.
