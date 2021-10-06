Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $665.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.35. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.30 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Research analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Julie Dill acquired 10,000 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

