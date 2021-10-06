Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Steven Madden in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic expects that the textile maker will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.73.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $354,306,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after buying an additional 47,822 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,233,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,755,000 after purchasing an additional 166,764 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,928,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.