Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SF. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth $255,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth $532,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth $262,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stifel Financial by 62.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.66. 544,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,150. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.95. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.