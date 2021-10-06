Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Shares Down 0.7%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. HSBC raised shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

