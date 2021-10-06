Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 6th (AAVMY, ABI, ALGT, APA, AR, ATZ, BBD.B, BCS, BHVN, BME)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 6th:

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

was given a €46.00 ($54.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $278.00 to $265.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$2.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from 218.00 to 220.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $135.00 to $160.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $151.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €7.50 ($8.82) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $127.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €24.20 ($28.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €13.70 ($16.12) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $87.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its target price raised by TD Securities to C$54.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,055 ($39.91) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price target increased by JP Morgan Cazenove from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $180.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74). They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $530.00 to $500.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $61.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $68.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $60.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from €550.00 ($647.06) to €540.00 ($635.29). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $47.00.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$59.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $67.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

