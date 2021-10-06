Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 6th (AAVMY, ABI, ALGT, APA, AR, ATZ, BBD.B, BCS, BHVN, BME)

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 6th:

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €46.00 ($54.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $278.00 to $265.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$2.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from 218.00 to 220.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $135.00 to $160.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $151.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €7.50 ($8.82) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $127.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €24.20 ($28.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €13.70 ($16.12) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $87.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its target price raised by TD Securities to C$54.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,055 ($39.91) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price target increased by JP Morgan Cazenove from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $180.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74). They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $530.00 to $500.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $61.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $68.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $60.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from €550.00 ($647.06) to €540.00 ($635.29). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $47.00.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$59.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $67.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

