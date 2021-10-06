Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 6th (COP, HSBA, IFXA, ML, MTX, NEM, SAE, SAF, SREN, SZU)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 6th:

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €87.00 ($102.35) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €36.50 ($42.94) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €250.00 ($294.12) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €210.00 ($247.06) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 92 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €14.80 ($17.41) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €15.00 ($17.65) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

