Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 6th (ARVL, ATMR, BTX, CRXT, FAN, ITRI, NEMTF, OTMP, SDRY, STB)

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 6th:

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL). They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR). They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

STV Group (LON:STVG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Volta (NYSE:VLTA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

