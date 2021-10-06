Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 6th (ARVL, ATMR, BTX, CRXT, FAN, ITRI, NEMTF, OTMP, SDRY, STB)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 6th:

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL). They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR). They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

STV Group (LON:STVG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Volta (NYSE:VLTA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

