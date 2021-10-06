Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 11,675 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 627% compared to the average volume of 1,606 put options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

CARG traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,329. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $870,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $140,133.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,289 shares of company stock worth $16,123,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,038,000 after purchasing an additional 261,517 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 215,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

