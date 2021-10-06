Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s share price fell 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $23.78. 714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 158,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

STOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $833.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $141,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,266 shares of company stock worth $1,867,977 over the last 90 days. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 32,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 114.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.