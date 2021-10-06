Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Trading Up 13.8%

Shares of Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) were up 13.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 1,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 478% from the average daily volume of 318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02.

About Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF)

Storebrand ASA engages in the provision of long-term savings and insurance to the Nordic market. It operates through the following segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pensions and Other. The Savings segment deals with products that include long-term saving for retirement with no long-term interest rate guarantees.

