Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,406 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 6.05% of Stride worth $80,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 47.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stride alerts:

LRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,685. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.