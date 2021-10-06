Strike (STRK) Achieves Market Cap of $177.71 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Strike has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $59.46 or 0.00108243 BTC on major exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $177.71 million and $32.82 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00057654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 73.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00095524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00128700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,778.46 or 0.99728157 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.95 or 0.06288159 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,989,029 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars.

