StrongHands (SHND) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 215.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 257% higher against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $19.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,765,319,852 coins and its circulating supply is 17,352,125,498 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

