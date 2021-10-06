S&U plc (LON:SUS) Insider Christopher Redford Sells 2,000 Shares

S&U plc (LON:SUS) insider Christopher Redford sold 2,000 shares of S&U stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,880 ($37.63), for a total value of £57,600 ($75,254.77).

Shares of SUS stock opened at GBX 2,899.58 ($37.88) on Wednesday. S&U plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,640 ($21.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,950 ($38.54). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,812.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,640.35. The company has a quick ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 39.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £352.15 million and a P/E ratio of 13.64.

Get S&U alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. S&U’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.