SUKU Market Cap Hits $62.00 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a market capitalization of $62.00 million and $426,545.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.09 or 0.00243666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00102623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011850 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

