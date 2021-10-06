Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 36.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,774. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.43.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

