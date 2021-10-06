Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP John Gyurci Sells 7,953 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP John Gyurci sold 7,953 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $287,978.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Gyurci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, John Gyurci sold 3,445 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $125,742.50.

On Friday, September 24th, John Gyurci sold 239 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $8,604.00.

NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 297,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,136. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

