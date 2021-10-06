Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.63. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.85.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$67.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.76 billion and a PE ratio of 11.95. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$51.59 and a 1 year high of C$68.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.78.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

