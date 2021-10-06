Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Down 19.1% in September

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,780,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 18,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on SU. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

SU stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. 8,389,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,580,955. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,064,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 443,952 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,371,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,861,000 after buying an additional 334,747 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,899,000 after buying an additional 1,729,431 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,375,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,922,000 after buying an additional 390,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 38.5% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 283,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 78,720 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

