Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 57,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,732% from the average daily volume of 3,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.5498 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%.

About Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY)

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.