Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunlight Financial in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunlight Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

SUNL opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

