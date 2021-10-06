Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Trading Up 3.8%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)’s stock price was up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 5,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 877,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUNL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.19.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

