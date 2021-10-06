Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Bought by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,900 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.65% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $17,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,008,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,753. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

