Super Zero Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.24 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $55.70 million and $1.24 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.42 or 0.06425871 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00098088 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 220.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 629,825,142 coins and its circulating supply is 330,023,983 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

