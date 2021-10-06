Superdry (LON:SDRY) Receives “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Superdry from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Superdry stock opened at GBX 247.50 ($3.23) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23. Superdry has a 1-year low of GBX 124.40 ($1.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 493 ($6.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £203.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 336.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 349.73.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

