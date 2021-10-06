Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Shares Down 1.4%

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.94). Approximately 954,806 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 359,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.95).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.32.

In other Sureserve Group news, insider Nick Winks acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £82,000 ($107,133.52).

Sureserve Group Company Profile (LON:SUR)

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

