Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Surgery Partners worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after buying an additional 2,716,573 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 488.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after buying an additional 684,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $6,029,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 1,663.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 429,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,515,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

