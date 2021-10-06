Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 69,309 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 1,832.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,309 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.33% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILTB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 578,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,697,000 after purchasing an additional 45,015 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 279,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 264,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.59. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.16 and a one year high of $77.13.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.